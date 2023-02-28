This Huge Amish Flea Market in Ohio is a Must-Visit

Photo by Flickr

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes.

If you're looking for great items at a bargain price, you should consider taking a trip to your local flea market!

In the beautiful state of Ohio, there are a lot of amazing flea markets, but this Amish Flea Market is a must-visit.

It's called the Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market in Sugarcreek, OH.

Their website says, "On average, more than 2,000 cars packed with enthusiastic shoppers pull into the market’s parking lot each weekend to visit approximately 60 vendors who peddle an ever-changing inventory of unique goods and services."

"Merchants offer everything from handcrafted Amish furniture and quilts to refurbished antique drill bits and gas cans, clothing, and jewelry. Jerky, German-roasted nuts, and kettle-roasted potato chips also are part of the mix," their website also says.

This flea market is open from 9 am to 5 pm on Thursdays through Saturdays from Mid-March through mid-December.

Their website goes on to say, "Breakfast and lunch prepared by an Amish couple are available in the cafeteria and another Amish cook does the baking. The market’s licensed reflexologist and massage therapist offer soothing services."

"That popularity has spurred two expansions in 11 years, making the now 55,000-square-foot, climate-controlled, indoor market a seasonal destination for locals and tourists alike," their website also says.

The address for this flea market is 1900 OH-39, Sugarcreek, OH 44681.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this flea market? Did you enjoy your experience? What are your favorite flea markets in the state of Ohio? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the flea market's website: https://ohiosamishcountry.com/businesses/shopping/walnut-creek-amish-flea-market

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, weather, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!