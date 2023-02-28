Sugarcreek, OH

This Huge Amish Flea Market in Ohio is a Must-Visit

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YddCY_0l2WZpRP00
Photo byFlickr

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes.

If you're looking for great items at a bargain price, you should consider taking a trip to your local flea market!

In the beautiful state of Ohio, there are a lot of amazing flea markets, but this Amish Flea Market is a must-visit.

It's called the Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market in Sugarcreek, OH.

Their website says, "On average, more than 2,000 cars packed with enthusiastic shoppers pull into the market’s parking lot each weekend to visit approximately 60 vendors who peddle an ever-changing inventory of unique goods and services."

"Merchants offer everything from handcrafted Amish furniture and quilts to refurbished antique drill bits and gas cans, clothing, and jewelry. Jerky, German-roasted nuts, and kettle-roasted potato chips also are part of the mix," their website also says.

This flea market is open from 9 am to 5 pm on Thursdays through Saturdays from Mid-March through mid-December.

Their website goes on to say, "Breakfast and lunch prepared by an Amish couple are available in the cafeteria and another Amish cook does the baking. The market’s licensed reflexologist and massage therapist offer soothing services."

"That popularity has spurred two expansions in 11 years, making the now 55,000-square-foot, climate-controlled, indoor market a seasonal destination for locals and tourists alike," their website also says.

The address for this flea market is 1900 OH-39, Sugarcreek, OH 44681.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this flea market? Did you enjoy your experience? What are your favorite flea markets in the state of Ohio? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the flea market's website: https://ohiosamishcountry.com/businesses/shopping/walnut-creek-amish-flea-market

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, weather, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Ohio# Flea Market# Shopping# Things To Do# Lifestyle

Comments / 16

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, food, travel, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
56K followers

More from Joe Mertens

Saint Louis, MO

This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Missouri is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of amazing goodies. There's always a wide variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.

Read full story
15 comments
Massachusetts State

2 Towns in Massachusetts Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to settle down into retirement in the great state of Massachusetts, you should add the following towns to your list.

Read full story
20 comments
Indianapolis, IN

This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Rudest Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. In the beautiful state of Indiana, one city has been ranked as one of the rudest cities in America.

Read full story
75 comments
Minneapolis, MN

This Huge Flea Market in Minnesota is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some fantastic items for a bargain price, going to a flea market is the way to go! You never know what kind of great deals and cool items you'll find when you visit!

Read full story
20 comments
California State

This City in California Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Haunted Places in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Recently, a website released a list of the top 10 most haunted cities in the United States. One city in California was ranked as one of the most haunted cities in the United States.

Read full story
25 comments
Nashville, TN

This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for a fun night out in the great state of Tennessee, you should add the following place to your list of places to visit.

Read full story
10 comments
Huntsville, AL

This Massive Thrift Shop in Alabama is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're on the hunt for some nice items at an affordable price, going to your local thrift store can be a great option. You can always find some lovely things there for everyone and for some great deals too!

Read full story
14 comments
Charlotte, NC

2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Rudest Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. In the beautiful state of North Carolina, two cities have been ranked as some of the rudest cities in America.

Read full story
142 comments
Philadelphia, PA

This Huge General Store in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Pennsylvania and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.

Read full story
11 comments
Sedona, AZ

This Charming Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Beautiful Places in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Arizona, you should add the following town to your list.

Read full story
Georgia State

This City in Georgia is Considered to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Recently, the CNBC website released a list of the top 10 most haunted cities in the United States. One city in Georgia was ranked as one of the most haunted cities in the United States.

Read full story
34 comments
Florida State

4 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to settle down into retirement in the great state of Florida, you should add the following towns to your list.

Read full story
18 comments
Houston, TX

This Huge Flea Market in Texas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Flea Markets in the Entire State

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a bargain price, going to a flea market is the way to go! You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you'll find when you visit!

Read full story
76 comments
Milwaukee, WI

This City in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Rudest Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. In the beautiful state of Wisconsin, one city has been ranked as one of the rudest cities in America.

Read full story
100 comments
Lafayette, LA

This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Louisiana is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Louisiana should be on your list of places to eat.

Read full story
16 comments
Pennsylvania State

2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for a good time or visiting the great state of Pennsylvania, these two places should be near the top of your list.

Read full story
47 comments
Portland, OR

This Huge Flea Market in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire State

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend a part of the day. You never know what kind of cool items you'll find and for a great deal too!

Read full story
28 comments
Louisville, KY

This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Kentucky is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.

Read full story
14 comments
Greenwood, SC

This Huge General Store in South Carolina is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in South Carolina and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy