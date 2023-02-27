This City in Georgia is Considered to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the United States

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ks55z_0l1G9pYB00
Photo byJán Jakub NaništaonUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes.

Recently, the CNBC website released a list of the top 10 most haunted cities in the United States. One city in Georgia was ranked as one of the most haunted cities in the United States.

If you're looking to spend some time in one of the most haunted places in the state of Georgia this year, you might want to add the following city to your list.

The city was Savannah, GA. It was ranked number 1 on the list.

The website says, "Savannah is one of the cities the American Institute of Parapsychology gets the most reports about. It has that perfect combination of a deep history – and a lot of underground water, that makes it a perfect place to stick around."

"The Mercer House was the home of Jim Williams, a voodoo-practicing antique dealer and the main character in “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.” The home is said to be haunted by the man he allegedly killed in a heated argument, though he was acquitted in three separate trials," the website goes on to say.

Throughout the city, there are several ghost tours are offered to anyone brave enough to try it.

"Several ghost sightings were reported at Fort Pulaski, a Civil War fort, during the filming of the movie “Glory.” The Pirate’s House restaurant thought to be one of the inspirations for “Treasure Island,” is said to be haunted by a gruff sailor and a pirate named “Captain Flint.” And Anna Powers, a scorned lover is said to be a permanent resident in room 204 of the 17Hundred90 Hotel," the website goes on to say.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this city? Did you experience anything supernatural? Do you believe in the supernatural? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the CNBC website: https://www.cnbc.com/2010/10/12/The-10-Most-Haunted-Cities-in-America.html

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

