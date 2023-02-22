This Huge General Store in South Carolina is a Must-Visit

Greenwood, SC

If you live in South Carolina and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.

Whenever you visit a general store, there's always something cool to find and it can be a better alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.

In the great state of South Carolina, there are a ton of great general stores, but this one is a must-visit.

It's called Corley's Market & Grill in Greenwood, SC.

One website says, "Part grocery store, part restaurant & catering, part beer haven, Corley’s has a lot going for it. This little neighborhood market has been filling appetites for over 27 years. Here you can find a variety of common food staples, fresh cut steaks, and Boar’s Head deli meats, beer, and wine, in addition to complete meals, bakery items, and locally sourced honey and other treats."

The store's website says, "Corley's was established in 1953 and is known as Greenwood's hometown grocery store. We have generations of families that shop with us, and still have that hometown feel now that we had back then."

This store is open from 7 am to 7 pm on Mondays through Fridays. On Saturdays, they are open from 8 am to 7 pm, and on Sundays, they are open from 10 am to 6 pm.

Their website also says, "Customers can visit the deli counter for sandwiches or burgers, or pick up a freshly made cake or cupcakes. We also offer many "Made In South Carolina" products such as fresh milk, cheeses, cookies, and pecans. Catering services are also available for any event, large or small. Stop in today to stock your pantry, pick up a snack, or plan your event!"

The address for this store is 1220 SC-72, Greenwood, SC 29649.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this general store? Did you enjoy shopping there? What are your favorite general stores in South Carolina? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to this general store's website: https://www.corleysmarket.com/about/

