2 Towns in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States

Photo by Monica Bourgeau on Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes.

If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Virginia, you should add the following towns to your list.

One website made a list of the best places to retire in the United States. Here's what the two in Virginia were.

2. Richmond, VA. This place was ranked number 53 on the list.

The website says, "Modern-day attractions can easily be found in the region as well, including world-class museums, a vibrant food scene, and an array of entertainment options, from concerts and theater performances to family-friendly festivals."

"Each of Richmond's neighborhoods exudes a unique personality, from the historic 19th-century homes in Church Hill to rustic farms and suburban communities in the outlying counties," the website also says.

This place was also ranked the 57th best place to live in the United States.

1. Virginia Beach, VA. This place was ranked number 39 on the list!

The website says, "Despite Virginia Beach's resort city status, the friendly residents and relaxed atmosphere found here have swayed many to take up a permanent residence in Virginia's largest metro area. The glorious ocean views, beautiful waterfront homes, and award-winning restaurants make this vacation destination a place worthy of being called home."

"With its 38-mile coastline, Virginia Beach provides residents with a choice of clean and easily accessible family- and pet-friendly beaches. The Hampton Roads area also boasts cultural attractions such as the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art and the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center," their website also says.

Virginia Beach was also ranked as the 106th best place to live in the United States.

"Shoppers visit the Virginia Beach Boardwalk, as well as The Shops at Hilltop, the Town Center of Virginia Beach, and Lynnhaven Mall," the website goes on to say.

Those are the places in Virginia that have been ranked as some of the best places to retire in the United States.

What do you think about this? Do you think these places should have made the list? Have you been to these towns before? Did you enjoy your experience there? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the website where the ranking was made: https://realestate.usnews.com/places/rankings/best-places-to-retire

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and anything else that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!