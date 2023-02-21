This Huge Thrift Shop in Missouri is a Must-Visit

Photo by Flickr

If you're looking for some great items at an affordable price, taking a trip to your local thrift store can be a fantastic option. You can always find some lovely things there for everyone and for some great deals too!

In the great state of Missouri, there are many great thrift stores, but this one is a must-visit.

It's called the Assistance League Upscale Resale in Columbia, MO.

One website says, "Upscale Resale is a popular thrift store serving the Columbia community. During store hours, the public is encouraged to help continue the success of Upscale Resale by donating gently used clothing and household items. Proceeds go to support the many philanthropic projects of the Assistance League of Mid-Missouri."

The thrift shop's website says, "During the 25 years since Assistance League of Mid-Missouri became a guild, the chapter has provided help to thousands of individuals in the Mid-Missouri area. Members continue to seek new ways to offer support and aid to those in need."

This thrift shop is open from 10 am to 4 pm on Wednesdays through Fridays. On Saturdays, they close at 1 pm.

"Whether measured by dollars or service hours, the contributions to the community have been impressive. From the beginning, the energy and enthusiasm of the members have been contagious—their accomplishments are their rewards," their website also says.

This thrift shop offers quality clothing, books, CDs, furniture, collectibles, and more!

The address for this thrift shop is 1729 W Broadway, Columbia, MO 65203.

You can click the following link to go to this thrift store's website: https://www.assistanceleague.org/mid-missouri/about-us/our-history/

