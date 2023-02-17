3 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States

Photo by Flickr

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes.

If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Tennessee, you should add the following towns to your list.

One website made a list of the top 100 best places to retire in the United States. Here's what the three in Tennessee were.

3. Nashville, TN. This place was ranked number 84 on the list.

The website says, "Nashville is famous for the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium, aka the Mother Church of Country Music, and twangy honky-tonks. But music is just a byproduct of the larger city culture. Music City is home to a community fiercely driven by a desire to create. Ask people what they do, and it's likely they live in the area to help build something new."

Nashville was also ranked as the 25th best place to live in the United States.

"This innovation positively influences the lives of residents in nearly every respect. The metro area has a blossoming job market and an exploding entertainment scene fueling an appetite (and thirst) for all things locally sourced and artisanal in craft – everything from handmade marshmallows to small batch gin," the website also says.

2. Chattanooga, TN. This place was ranked number 71 on the list.

The website says, "In many ways, Chattanooga is the comeback kid of Tennessee. Once called "the dirtiest city in America" by Walter Cronkite, Chattanooga now boasts a revitalized Main Street, premier outdoor recreation, and a hearty startup scene."

Chattanooga also ranked in the top three places to live in the state and was ranked as the 59th best place to live in the United States.

"While Chattanooga continues to move toward offering urban amenities like expanded downtown living and the Chattanooga Film Festival, the area's small-town spirit – fostered by farmers markets, tight-knit networks, and owner-operated small businesses – is alive and well," the website goes on to say.

1. Knoxville, TN. This place was ranked number 43 on the list!

The website says, "Sitting on the banks of the Tennessee River, Knoxville is home to the University of Tennessee. But this city is more than just a college town. It's a multicultural community that embraces an array of pastimes."

This place was also ranked as the 17th cheapest place to live and the 33rd best place to live in the United States!

"Downtown Knoxville is full of interesting shops like the independent Union Ave Books and the old-time Mast General Store, as well as the popular Market Square. Cumberland Gap National Historical Park and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, both within a 90-minute drive of the city, are beautiful places to go for a hike, as is Ijams Nature Center, which is closer to downtown," the website continues to say.

Those are the three places in Tennessee that have been ranked as some of the best places to retire in the United States.

What do you think about this? Do you think these places should have made the list? Have you been to these towns before? Did you enjoy your experience there? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the website where the ranking was made: https://realestate.usnews.com/places/rankings/best-places-to-retire

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!