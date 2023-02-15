Ithaca, NY

This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in New York is a Must-Visit

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TUw8t_0koIOCnd00
Photo byFlickr

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes.

Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.

In the state of New York, there are a ton of great Amish Farmers' Markets but there's one that is a must-visit.

It's called the Ithaca Farmers Market in Ithaca, NY.

Their website says, "Welcome to the Ithaca Farmers Market. We are a member-run cooperative with more than 130 active members who grow or produce their wares within 30 miles of our Ithaca pavilion. We have three categories of vendors: agriculture, food, and artisan, and each business you see at our market has been through an application and jurying process to guarantee quality."

"You’ll find a full spread at the market with something for everyone —a variety of eat-on-site and take-out entrées, baked goods and beverages to delight every taste, as well as fresh produce, free-range eggs, meat and cheese, specialty foods, and fine art and crafts. You can picnic on-site, or pick up fixin’s to go for a party or picnic," their website also says.

This farmers' market is open from 10:30 am to 2 pm on Saturdays.

Their website goes on to say, "On Saturdays from April – December and Sundays from May – November, we are located in a beautiful park on the Cayuga Lake waterfront, selling local products from an award-winning covered pavilion."

Their bio on Google describes them as a "Seasonal weekend market with baked goods, produce & crafts, plus music, wine tastings & street food."

The address for this farmers' market is IFM Winter Market, 2255 N Triphammer Rd, Ithaca, NY 14850.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this Amish Farmers' Market? What are your farmers' markets in New York? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to this Amish Farmers' Market's website: https://ithacamarket.com/history-mission/

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and anything else that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# New York# Amish# Farmers Market# Things To Do# Lifestyle

Comments / 45

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, food, travel, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
52K followers

More from Joe Mertens

California State

6 Towns in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of California, you should add the following towns to your list.

Read full story
13 comments
Atlanta, GA

This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Rudest Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. In the beautiful state of Georgia, one city has been ranked as one of the rudest cities in America.

Read full story
117 comments
Tennessee State

3 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Tennessee, you should add the following towns to your list.

Read full story
22 comments
Hartford, CT

This City in Connecticut Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Connecticut was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
57 comments
Ohio State

Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the United States

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat for a romantic night out in the beautiful state of Ohio, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
2 comments
Asheville, NC

3 Towns in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of North Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.

Read full story
86 comments
Indiana State

2 Restaurants in Indiana Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Eat in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some amazing food in the state of Indiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
5 comments
Virginia State

Four Restaurants in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State For 2023

Disclaimer:The following information is for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great food in the state of Virginia, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
5 comments
Madison, WI

This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Wisconsin, you should add the following town to your list.

Read full story
64 comments
Los Angeles, CA

This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in California is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in California should be on your list of places to eat.

Read full story
7 comments
Portland, OR

This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Oregon was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
142 comments
Austin, TX

This Massive Farmers' Market in Texas is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Farmers' Market can treat you to a lot of goodies. There's always an incredible variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.

Read full story
1 comments
Grafton, MA

This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.

Read full story
5 comments
Fayetteville, AR

This Huge General Store in Arkansas is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Arkansas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.

Read full story
4 comments
Michigan State

3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Michigan, you should add the following towns to your list.

Read full story
28 comments
Greensboro, NC

This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some nice items at an affordable price, going to your local thrift store can be a great option. You can always find some lovely things there for everyone and for some great deals too!

Read full story
10 comments
Frederick, MD

This Town in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Maryland, you should add the following town to your list.

Read full story
52 comments
Sarasota, FL

This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Florida is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.

Read full story
26 comments
Burlington, VT

This City in Vermont Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Vermont was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
35 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy