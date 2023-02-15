This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in New York is a Must-Visit

Photo by Flickr

Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.

In the state of New York, there are a ton of great Amish Farmers' Markets but there's one that is a must-visit.

It's called the Ithaca Farmers Market in Ithaca, NY.

Their website says, "Welcome to the Ithaca Farmers Market. We are a member-run cooperative with more than 130 active members who grow or produce their wares within 30 miles of our Ithaca pavilion. We have three categories of vendors: agriculture, food, and artisan, and each business you see at our market has been through an application and jurying process to guarantee quality."

"You’ll find a full spread at the market with something for everyone —a variety of eat-on-site and take-out entrées, baked goods and beverages to delight every taste, as well as fresh produce, free-range eggs, meat and cheese, specialty foods, and fine art and crafts. You can picnic on-site, or pick up fixin’s to go for a party or picnic," their website also says.

This farmers' market is open from 10:30 am to 2 pm on Saturdays.

Their website goes on to say, "On Saturdays from April – December and Sundays from May – November, we are located in a beautiful park on the Cayuga Lake waterfront, selling local products from an award-winning covered pavilion."

Their bio on Google describes them as a "Seasonal weekend market with baked goods, produce & crafts, plus music, wine tastings & street food."

The address for this farmers' market is IFM Winter Market, 2255 N Triphammer Rd, Ithaca, NY 14850.

You can click the following link to go to this Amish Farmers' Market's website: https://ithacamarket.com/history-mission/

