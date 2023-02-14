This City in Connecticut Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Photo by Svetozar Cenisev on Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes.

Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Connecticut was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

The well-known pest company Orkin came out with a list of the top 50 most rat-infested cities in the United States. Here's what the one in Connecticut was.

The city was Hartford, CT. It was ranked number 21 on the list.

The CBS News website says, "Connecticut's capital is testing out a humane approach to reducing its rat population. Every week, the Hartford Courant reported in 2021, pest-control workers fill 30 bait stations around the city's Bushnell Park with liquid birth control that temporarily makes male and female rats less fertile."

Despite being ranked on the list of the most rat-infested cities in America, Hartford is still considered a great place by many. As long as you can avoid the rats, you should be able to have a good time!

That's the city in Connecticut that has been ranked as one of the most rat-infested cities in the United States. If there's a rat problem near you, you should try to give Orkin a call!

What do you think about this? Are you surprised this city made the list? Does it deserve to be on the list? What do you think Connecticut can do to not be on the list next year? Have you ever experienced any rat problems in your home or this city? If so, what did you do to fix it? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the CBS News website: https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/americas-50-most-rat-infested-cities-ranked/31/

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, business, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!