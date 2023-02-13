2 Restaurants in Indiana Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Eat in the United States

Photo by Jay Wennington on Unsplash

If you're in the mood for some amazing food in the state of Indiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

The Yelp website released its list of the top 100 restaurants in the United States. Here's what the two in Indiana were.

2. Livery in Indianapolis, IN. This restaurant was ranked number 91 on the list.

The website says, "Livery brings Latin flair and flavors to Indianapolis dining, in a restored 1890’s building that once stabled horses. We’re a two-story, casual gathering place with rooftop seating under the stars."

The restaurant's website says, "Each of Livery’s two levels sports a fully stocked bar with top-shelf spirits, vino, and cervezas. We have a wide selection of Tequilas that you can try neat as you expand your palate or use to enhance a drink."

Some menu items include Empanadas, Skirt Steak, Churros, Taco Salad, and much more!

This restaurant is open from 4 pm to 10 pm on Mondays through Thursdays. On Fridays and Saturdays, they close at 11 pm. On Sundays, they close at 9 pm.

1. Vida in Indianapolis, IN. This restaurant was ranked number 37 on the list!

The website says, "From the moment you step inside, to the time you bid us farewell, you’ll enjoy every facet of your Vida dining experience. And isn’t that what you’d expect from the first, and only, Indianapolis restaurant to earn AAA’s coveted Four Diamond award?"

"At Vida, we’re dedicated to providing fresh and innovative cuisine, carefully crafted cocktails, a diverse and discriminating wine collection, and a professional, fine-dining service to our customers," the website also says.

Some of their menu items include Filet Mignon, Halibut, Short Ribs, Duck Breast, and more!

This restaurant is open from 5 pm to 10 pm on Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Those are two restaurants in Indiana that are considered some of the best places to eat in the United States

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these restaurants? What are your favorite restaurants in Indiana? Comment below and let me know!

