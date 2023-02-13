2 Restaurants in Indiana Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Eat in the United States

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QnV5Q_0kl3bnJe00
Photo byJay WenningtononUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information is for 2023. It is for educational purposes.

If you're in the mood for some amazing food in the state of Indiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

The Yelp website released its list of the top 100 restaurants in the United States. Here's what the two in Indiana were.

2. Livery in Indianapolis, IN. This restaurant was ranked number 91 on the list.

The website says, "Livery brings Latin flair and flavors to Indianapolis dining, in a restored 1890’s building that once stabled horses. We’re a two-story, casual gathering place with rooftop seating under the stars."

The restaurant's website says, "Each of Livery’s two levels sports a fully stocked bar with top-shelf spirits, vino, and cervezas. We have a wide selection of Tequilas that you can try neat as you expand your palate or use to enhance a drink."

Some menu items include Empanadas, Skirt Steak, Churros, Taco Salad, and much more!

This restaurant is open from 4 pm to 10 pm on Mondays through Thursdays. On Fridays and Saturdays, they close at 11 pm. On Sundays, they close at 9 pm.

1. Vida in Indianapolis, IN. This restaurant was ranked number 37 on the list!

The website says, "From the moment you step inside, to the time you bid us farewell, you’ll enjoy every facet of your Vida dining experience. And isn’t that what you’d expect from the first, and only, Indianapolis restaurant to earn AAA’s coveted Four Diamond award?"

"At Vida, we’re dedicated to providing fresh and innovative cuisine, carefully crafted cocktails, a diverse and discriminating wine collection, and a professional, fine-dining service to our customers," the website also says.

Some of their menu items include Filet Mignon, Halibut, Short Ribs, Duck Breast, and more!

This restaurant is open from 5 pm to 10 pm on Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Those are two restaurants in Indiana that are considered some of the best places to eat in the United States

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these restaurants? What are your favorite restaurants in Indiana? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the Yelp website: https://top100.yelp.com

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and anything else that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Indiana# food# restaurants# 2023# Things To Do

Comments / 5

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, food, travel, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
52K followers

More from Joe Mertens

Tennessee State

3 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Tennessee, you should add the following towns to your list.

Read full story
Ithaca, NY

This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in New York is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.

Read full story
41 comments
Hartford, CT

This City in Connecticut Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Connecticut was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
58 comments
Ohio State

Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the United States

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat for a romantic night out in the beautiful state of Ohio, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
2 comments
Asheville, NC

3 Towns in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of North Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.

Read full story
86 comments
Virginia State

Four Restaurants in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State For 2023

Disclaimer:The following information is for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great food in the state of Virginia, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
5 comments
Madison, WI

This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Wisconsin, you should add the following town to your list.

Read full story
64 comments
Los Angeles, CA

This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in California is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in California should be on your list of places to eat.

Read full story
7 comments
Portland, OR

This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Oregon was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
138 comments
Austin, TX

This Massive Farmers' Market in Texas is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Farmers' Market can treat you to a lot of goodies. There's always an incredible variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.

Read full story
1 comments
Grafton, MA

This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.

Read full story
5 comments
Fayetteville, AR

This Huge General Store in Arkansas is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Arkansas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.

Read full story
4 comments
Michigan State

3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Michigan, you should add the following towns to your list.

Read full story
26 comments
Greensboro, NC

This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some nice items at an affordable price, going to your local thrift store can be a great option. You can always find some lovely things there for everyone and for some great deals too!

Read full story
10 comments
Frederick, MD

This Town in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Maryland, you should add the following town to your list.

Read full story
49 comments
Sarasota, FL

This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Florida is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.

Read full story
26 comments
Burlington, VT

This City in Vermont Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Vermont was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
34 comments
Arizona State

4 Restaurants in Arizona Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Eat in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great food in the state of Arizona, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
5 comments
Jackson, TN

This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Tennessee is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Tennessee should be on your list of places to eat.

Read full story
33 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy