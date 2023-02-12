Four Restaurants in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State For 2023

Photo by Alex Haney on Unsplash

If you're in the mood for some great food in the state of Virginia, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

The OpenTable website released its list of some of the best restaurants in the state of Virginia. Here's what some of them were.

4. Alexander's in Roanoke, VA. This American restaurant is great for special occasions and has a wonderfully romantic atmosphere.

The website says, "Alexander's is an oasis for award-winning cuisine, wine, and craft cocktails. Over the years we've twice been awarded the Open Table Top 100 in the US restaurant designation and in 2018, Southern Living Magazine named us one of the Ten Most Romantic Restaurants in the South."

Their menu includes Steak, Seafood, Chicken, and much more!

3. CrossKeys Bistro in Mount Crawford, VA. This restaurant is a great choice for brunch and also has a variety of fine wines available.

"CrossKeys Bistro, located in Mt. Crawford, Virginia, serves upscale American-Mediterranean cuisine. The menu includes a range of items from shareable appetizers to elegant entrees. CrossKeys Bistro makes each item to order with fresh and locally sourced ingredients. The restaurant also has an extensive wine selection, which can be paired with every menu option," the website says.

2. Stella's in Richmond, VA. This restaurant has a near-perfect 4.9 out of 5-star rating on the website!

The website says, "Stella’s honors rustic & modern Greek cuisine, bringing the freshest ingredients & Mediterranean fare table side."

The most popular menu items here include Braised Lamb Shank, No. 5 Pasta, and Spanakopita.

1. Fleurie in Charlottesville, VA. This French restaurant has been described as innovative, romantic, and great for special occasions.

The website says, "Join us at Fleurie Restaurant for a contemporary French fine dining experience, located just off Charlottesville's charming Downtown Mall on 3rd Street. Fleurie's elegant atmosphere, stellar wine list, and innovative menu are sure to produce an unforgettable meal. Fleurie is the perfect place to celebrate special occasions or simply enjoy masterfully prepared dishes and intimate service."

The most popular menu items here include Creme Brulee, Lemon Cheesecake, and Lobster Bisque with Tarragon.

Those are four restaurants that are considered some of the best places to eat in the state of Virginia for 2023.

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com/best-virginia-restaurants

