Madison, WI

This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JNO32_0kkGd0Xr00
Photo byOlivia HutchersononUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes.

If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Wisconsin, you should add the following town to your list.

One website made a list of the top 30 most fun places to live in the United States. Here's what the one in Wisconsin was.

The place was Madison, WI. It was ranked number 29 on the list!

The website says, "Madison ranks No. 5 for its abundance of parks and No. 3 for concert venues. With more than 140 concert venues in a metro area with a population of just over 600,000 people, Madison residents are able to enjoy their favorite music just about any time they want."

"What's there to do in Madison, WI, you ask? Packed between our five lakes, are rockin' concerts, 270 parks, a free zoo, free museums, more than 200 miles of trails, a renowned farmers market, and plenty more. When you're here you can be an explorer, a local, a relaxer, a family, and a Badger," the city's website says.

That's the place in Wisconsin that has been ranked as one of the most fun places to live in the United States.

What do you think about this? Do you think this place should have made the list? Have you been to this town before? How was your experience? Do you think it was fun? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the website where the ranking was made: https://realestate.usnews.com/real-estate/slideshows/the-30-most-fun-places-to-live-in-the-us?slide=3

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and anything else that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

# Wisconsin# small towns# United States# Things To Do# Lifestyle

