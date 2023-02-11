This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in California is a Must-Visit

Photo by Flickr

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes.

If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in California should be on your list of places to eat.

It's called the Dekkadance in Los Angeles, CA.

One website says, "A special spot to find a buffet is in downtown LA’s Intercontinental Hotel. The hotel has really set the standard for culinary offerings. Dekkadance satisfies with a little something for everyone. A seafood spread, desserts, and hot foods all pair nicely with stunning views of the city."

The OpenTable website says, "Dekkadance is the perfect place to enjoy a hearty breakfast, brunch, a light snack, or chef-inspired lunch in a casual setting while dining with the views. Take out or linger longer while sipping a specialty Lavazza coffee or glass of wine at our Barista Bar. Whatever your mood, Dekkadance can accommodate."

This restaurant is open from 7 am to 2 pm on Mondays through Sundays.

The restaurant offers a breakfast and lunch buffet and has a beautiful scenic view! It has a 4.4 out of 5-star rating on the OpenTable website!

The address for this restaurant is 900 Wilshire Blvd fl 69, Los Angeles, CA 90017.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this restaurant? If so, how was it? Would you recommend it? What are your favorite All-You-Can-Eat buffet restaurants in California? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to this restaurant's website: https://downtownla.com/go/dekkadance

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and anything else that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!