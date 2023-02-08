Fayetteville, AR

This Huge General Store in Arkansas is a Must-Visit

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NGoXe_0kgXz1VJ00
Photo byFlickr

If you live in Arkansas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.

Whenever you visit a general store, there's always a chance you'll find something cool and it can be a better alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.

In the great state of Arkansas, there are a ton of great general stores, but this one is a must-visit.

It's called 16 General Store in Fayetteville, AR.

Their website says, "The 16 General Store offers groceries, gas, diesel, ready-to-eat food, restaurant, ice, bait, and general merchandise.   Our goal is for each visitor to feel welcome and at home in our store.   We try our best to provide a pleasant experience and a clean establishment."

"We are a family-owned and operated small business with great Customer Service.   This is the kind of store you can call your own and feel safe and enjoy your experience," the website also says.

This general store is open from 6 am to 8 pm on Mondays through Sundays.

Their website goes on to say, "Come find those convenient items you need in a small town store.   Sit in one of our rockers with a cold drink on the porch.   Life is good....enjoy it!"

The address for this general store is 13528 W. Highway 16, Fayetteville, AR 72704.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this general store? Did you enjoy shopping there? What are your favorite general stores in Arkansas? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to this general store's website: https://16generalstore.com

# Arkansas# General Store# Shopping# Things To Do# Lifestyle

