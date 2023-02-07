3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States

Photo by Flickr

If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Michigan, you should add the following towns to your list.

One website made a list of the best places to retire in the United States. Here's what the three in Michigan were.

3. Lansing, MI. This place was ranked number 44 on the list.

The website says, "Lansing, Michigan, is a diverse metropolitan area where you can go from a college campus to a waving wheat field in 10 minutes. Residents can observe the process of democracy while marveling at the beauty of a state Capitol building and then head up the road for Division I college football."

2. Grand Rapids, MI. This place was ranked number 26 on the list.

"Midwest friendliness is no exaggeration in Grand Rapids, which, despite being the second-largest metro area in Michigan, exudes small-town warmth. Walk down almost any residential street in Grand Rapids, and you'll often be met with a wave and a "hello" from people caring for their lawns or hanging out on porches," the website says.

The website also says, "Grand Rapids has an affinity for public art, and its craft brewery scene is one of the best in the nation. A scenic spot perched on the Grand River – Michigan's longest waterway – Grand Rapids has evolved from its 19th-century roots as a hub of furniture production to the modern-day metro area that is attracting college students and young families with its healthy job market, affordable housing, and outdoor recreational activities."

1. Ann Arbor, MI. This place was ranked number 8 on the list!

The website says, "Ann Arbor is a city of contrasts. It is at once rural and urban, sporty and smart, outdoorsy and high-tech, counterculture and high society."

"It is best known as the home of the University of Michigan, and locals here enjoy all the trappings of a stereotypical Midwestern college town: a charming, historic main street lined with bookstores, gift shops, and taverns; a healthy mix of longtime residents and shorter-term passers-through; and plentiful cultural destinations and events," the website also says.

Ann Arbor was also ranked as the best place to live in Michigan and the 11th best place to live in the United States according to the website.

Those are the places in Michigan that have been ranked as some of the best places to retire in the United States.

You can click the following link to go to the website where the ranking was made: https://realestate.usnews.com/places/rankings/best-places-to-retire

