Frederick, MD

This Town in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V0hBR_0kdD4nMf00
Photo byMonica BourgeauonUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2023.

If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Maryland, you should add the following town to your list.

The Matador Network website made a list of the top 20 coolest places in the United States. Here's what the one in Maryland was.

The town is Frederick, MD.

The Matador Network website says, "Forget about DC — Maryland is the culinary epicenter of the Mid-Atlantic, and nowhere is that truer on a small-city level than Frederick. Frederick attracts visitors with its colorful downtown, Civil War history, access to the Catoctin Mountains, and art scene, but it’s the food and drink culture that makes this town worthy of more than just a quick day trip."

"The 50-block historic district is where you’ll want to start. It’s home to colorful buildings, local boutiques, museums, and some of the region’s best restaurants and breweries," the website also says.

The town's website says, "Located less than one hour from Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Gettysburg, the city of Frederick, Maryland is surrounded by mountain views, wineries, orchards, and vibrant Main Street communities. Visitors can hike the Appalachian Trail, visit Maryland's largest brewery, and tour a battlefield all in one day."

That's the place in Maryland that has been ranked as one of the coolest places to live in the United States.

What do you think about this? Do you think this place should have made the list? Have you been to this town before? What places in Maryland do you think are cool? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the Matador Network website: https://matadornetwork.com/read/coolest-towns-america-visit-2021/

