This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Florida is a Must-Visit

Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.

In the state of Florida, there are a ton of great Amish Farmers' Markets but there's one that is a must-visit.

It's called Yoder's Fresh Market in Sarasota, FL. This place is more than just a farmers' market. It also has a restaurant, a deli shop, and a gift shop!

Their website says, "Yoder's Produce Market hand picks through our products to ensure your items are fresh and ready to eat. Quality is always guaranteed. Pick up dairy items like fresh cheeses, Amish-rolled butter, and eggs from local farms. The Market has unique pantry items to compliment your cooking."

This market is open from 9 am to 6 pm on Mondays through Saturdays.

"Find the perfect gift at our Amish Gift Shop. Our shop is filled with one-of-a-kind handmade treasures. We have no doubt you will take home the gift that makes them smile," their website also says.

The website goes into detail about the market's restaurant; saying, "Amish homemade comfort food served in an atmosphere of smiles. Plain, simple... and delicious. Award-winning pies, home-cooked meals, and homemade baked goods. Locally family owned and operated since 1975."

The story behind this market goes like this, "Seeing the Village as it stands today, one might wonder how it all began. In the 1970s Levi and Amanda Yoder sold their farm in Nappanee, Indiana, and moved to Sarasota, Florida."

The website continues to say, "On a whim, they decided to invest their savings in a tiny restaurant located on Main Street. Levi had a heart for people that created lasting connections and Amanda's second nature was good home cooking. Yoder's quickly became a local town favorite."

The address for this market is 3404 Bahia Vista St, Sarasota, FL 34239.

You can click the following link to go to this Amish Farmers' Market's website: https://www.yodersrestaurant.com/produce-market

