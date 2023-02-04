Sarasota, FL

This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Florida is a Must-Visit

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aGAKg_0kcYEgRj00
Photo byFlickr

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes.

Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.

In the state of Florida, there are a ton of great Amish Farmers' Markets but there's one that is a must-visit.

It's called Yoder's Fresh Market in Sarasota, FL. This place is more than just a farmers' market. It also has a restaurant, a deli shop, and a gift shop!

Their website says, "Yoder's Produce Market hand picks through our products to ensure your items are fresh and ready to eat. Quality is always guaranteed. Pick up dairy items like fresh cheeses, Amish-rolled butter, and eggs from local farms. The Market has unique pantry items to compliment your cooking."

This market is open from 9 am to 6 pm on Mondays through Saturdays.

"Find the perfect gift at our Amish Gift Shop. Our shop is filled with one-of-a-kind handmade treasures.  We have no doubt you will take home the gift that makes them smile," their website also says.

The website goes into detail about the market's restaurant; saying, "Amish homemade comfort food served in an atmosphere of smiles. Plain, simple... and delicious. Award-winning pies, home-cooked meals, and homemade baked goods. Locally family owned and operated since 1975."

The story behind this market goes like this, "Seeing the Village as it stands today, one might wonder how it all began. In the 1970s Levi and Amanda Yoder sold their farm in Nappanee, Indiana, and moved to Sarasota, Florida."

The website continues to say, "On a whim, they decided to invest their savings in a tiny restaurant located on Main Street. Levi had a heart for people that created lasting connections and Amanda's second nature was good home cooking. Yoder's quickly became a local town favorite."

The address for this market is 3404 Bahia Vista St, Sarasota, FL 34239.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this Amish Farmers' Market? What are your farmers' markets in Florida? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to this Amish Farmers' Market's website: https://www.yodersrestaurant.com/produce-market

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and anything else that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# Amish# Farmers Market# Things To Do# Lifestyle

Comments / 26

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, food, travel, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
51K followers

More from Joe Mertens

Fayetteville, AR

This Huge General Store in Arkansas is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Arkansas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.

Read full story
3 comments
Michigan State

3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Michigan, you should add the following towns to your list.

Read full story
23 comments
Greensboro, NC

This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some nice items at an affordable price, going to your local thrift store can be a great option. You can always find some lovely things there for everyone and for some great deals too!

Read full story
10 comments
Frederick, MD

This Town in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Maryland, you should add the following town to your list.

Read full story
45 comments
Burlington, VT

This City in Vermont Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Vermont was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
32 comments
Arizona State

4 Restaurants in Arizona Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Eat in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great food in the state of Arizona, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
5 comments
Jackson, TN

This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Tennessee is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Tennessee should be on your list of places to eat.

Read full story
32 comments
Philadelphia, PA

This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be an enjoyable way to spend a part of your day. From the deals you can get to all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.

Read full story
27 comments
Whitefish Bay, WI

This Historic Restaurant in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you are in the mood for great food in a classy setting, this historic restaurant in Wisconsin should be on your list of places to eat.

Read full story
Mississippi State

This Huge General Store in Mississippi is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Mississippi and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.

Read full story
4 comments
Columbus, OH

2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.

Read full story
49 comments

Three Restaurants in New Jersey Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Eat in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great food in the state of New Jersey, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find lovely items there for everyone and for some great deals too!

Read full story
51 comments
Pennsylvania State

3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.

Read full story
153 comments
Smithfield, NC

This Massive Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. There's always a bunch of cool items to find and for a great deal too!

Read full story
13 comments
Dallas, TX

This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Texas is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Texas should be on your list of places to eat.

Read full story
28 comments
Harrisonburg, VA

This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. A trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.

Read full story
22 comments
Seattle, WA

This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Washington was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
135 comments
Ann Arbor, MI

This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Shopping at your local thrift store can be a great way to spend a part of your day. There's always something to find for everyone and for some amazing deals too!

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy