Jackson, TN

This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Tennessee is a Must-Visit

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ziby9_0ka9MEeJ00
Photo byFlickr

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes.

If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Tennessee should be on your list of places to eat.

It's called the Old Country Store & Restaurant/Casey Jones Village in Jackson, TN.

One website says, "This old country whistle stop has one of the greatest hidden gems in Tennessee cuisine. With homemade southern dishes like fried chicken and seafood, you can eat your fill and never worry about walking away hungry. It's just like having Sunday dinner at Grandma's seven days a week."

The restaurant's website says, "One of the South's greatest restaurants awaits you in Casey Jones Village. Dine at The Old Country Store's buffet for lunch and dinner Monday-Sunday, and enjoy breakfast on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Pure, honest, Southern cookin' brings back memories of Grandmother's home, as well as a taste of new items, soon to become favorites!"

This restaurant is open from 6:30 am to 8 pm on Mondays through Thursdays. On Fridays and Saturdays, they close at 9 pm. On Sundays, they are open from 8 am to 7 pm.

Their website also says, "Southern cooking is alive and well with such favorites as sweet potatoes, black-eyed peas, and turnip greens. Just add our delicious meats like catfish or fried chicken to make the perfect plate!"

Their website goes on to say, "Enjoy daily specials like Smoked BBQ Bologna, Hot Tamale Pie, Creamed Spinach, and Baked Cinnamon Apples! Don't forget to treat yourself to our breakfast buffet on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday!"

The address for this restaurant is 56 Casey Jones Ln A, Jackson, TN 38305.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this restaurant? If so, how was it? Would you recommend it? What are your favorite All-You-Can-Eat buffet restaurants in Tennessee? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to this restaurant's website: https://www.caseyjones.com/buffet/

