This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit

Going to your local flea market can be an enjoyable way to spend a part of your day. From the deals you can get to all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.

There are many great flea markets in the beautiful state of Pennsylvania, but there's one that is a must-visit.

It's called the Quaker City Flea Market in Philadelphia, PA.

One website says, "Located just outside Philadelphia’s city center, the Quaker City Flea Market is one of the state’s most iconic flea markets. Operating from the same location since the early 1970s, the Quaker City Flea Market has a huge selection of vendors, selling everything from comics to clothing, DVDs, homeware, and games, as well as rare collectibles and genuine antiques."

"Amongst the casual browsers, you’ll spot serious collectors looking for their next find and hidden treasure. The flea is also a foodie-paradise, with food stalls serving up delicious cuisine from all over the world, including breakfast, pizza, hot dogs, and coffee," the website also says.

This flea market is open from 8 am to 4 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Another website says, "This indoor/outdoor market is held year-round. They feature over 150 dealers offering a huge assortment of antiques and collectibles, crafts, produce, new and used merchandise, and much more."

The address for this flea market is 5001 Comly Street, Philadelphia, PA 19135.

You can click the following link to go to this flea market's website: http://ww12.quakercityfleamarket.com

