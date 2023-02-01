This Historic Restaurant in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Photo by Elevate on Unsplash

If you are in the mood for great food in a classy setting, this historic restaurant in Wisconsin should be on your list of places to eat.

It's called Jack Pandl's Whitefish Bay Inn in Whitefish Bay, WI.

One website says, "Built in 1915, the building is virtually unchanged from when it was opened. A Milwaukee County Landmark, it used to serve city-dwellers who head to the rural north for a relaxing day trip. Still owned by the same family that opened it, Jack Pandl's is a staple of Milwaukee North Shore dining."

The restaurant's website says, "The restaurant has a history as rich in tradition and Americana as apple pie. When John and Anna Pandl bought the Whitefish Bay Inn in 1915 it was farmland rather than beautiful homes which occupied the surrounding area."

This restaurant is open from 11:30 am to 9 pm on Tuesdays through Thursdays. On Fridays and Saturdays, they close at 10 pm. On Sundays, they are open from 10:30 am to 8 pm.

"Today the restaurant is a designated Milwaukee County Landmark, one of the few old buildings remaining in the area reminiscent of the unhurried past. The building is basically unchanged from the way it appeared in 1915. Inside, one of the Midwest's largest and finest collections of beer steins is on display. Soft Tiffany-type lamps, oak tables, and flowers add to the cozy charm of the dining rooms," their website also says.

The restaurant's menu offers Steak, Seafood, Wraps, Sandwiches, Chicken Tenders, Salads, and much more!

Their website goes on to say, "We are well known for our house specialties such as fresh Whitefish, our homemade soups and desserts, and of course the famous German Pancake!"

The address for this restaurant is 1319 E Henry Clay St, Whitefish Bay, WI 53217.

You can click the following link to go to this restaurant's website: https://jackpandls.com/whitefish-bay-whitefish-bay-jack-pandl-s-whitefish-bay-inn-about

