This Huge General Store in Mississippi is a Must-Visit

It's called Fulmer's General Store in Beaumont, MS.

The store's website says, "Located in Perry County, Fulmer’s General Store and Farmstead offer a large variety of organic foods that can meet your homestead needs. We are known for our bulk foods, bakery, deli, and an assortment of unique gifts. We invite you to witness the picturesque beauty of the farm and enjoy a relaxing time with your family while shopping for our best products."

"We offer you a wide selection of farm-fresh natural products. Most of our merchandise sold at the store is quality homemade products from local suppliers. We would love for you to visit us and experience the southern atmosphere," their website also says.

This general store is open from 8 am to 5 pm on Mondays through Saturdays.

Their website goes on to say, "At the General store, you can also find a wide variety of merchandise that will complete your Southen outfit. We sell clothes, boots, knives, bath products, and many more!"

The address for this general store is 510 Wingate Rd, Beaumont, MS 39423.

You can click the following link to go to this general store's website: https://www.fulmersfarmstead.com/generalstore

