2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States

Photo by Flickr

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes.

If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.

One website made a list of the top 30 most fun places to live in the United States. Here's what the two in Ohio were.

2. Columbus, OH. This place was ranked number 27 on the list.

The website says, "Columbus makes the list with solid scores for its parks, concert venues, and shopping. Residents can shop at the popular Easton Town Center or enjoy nature at places like the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens."

"Columbus is a city built on bold ideas and fueled by relentless optimism. As a community, we tend to dream big. We let nothing stop us from turning today's dreams into better tomorrows," the city's website says.

1. Cleveland, OH. This place was ranked number 8 on the list!

The website says, "With more than 400 concert venues in the metro area, Cleveland – home of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – takes a top-10 spot on the Most Fun Places to Live list. With more than 2.5 million residents in its metro area, Cleveland is large enough to support plenty of cultural attractions but small enough to make shopping and restaurants accessible for residents. In addition, Cleveland ranks No. 10 for sports viewing."

Those are the places in Ohio that have been ranked as some of the most fun places to live in the United States.

What do you think about this? Do you think these places should have made the list? Have you been to these towns before? How was your experience? Did you think it was fun? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the website where the ranking was made: https://realestate.usnews.com/real-estate/slideshows/the-30-most-fun-places-to-live-in-the-us?slide=12

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and anything else that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!