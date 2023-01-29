This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-Visit

Photo by Flickr

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes.

Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find lovely items there for everyone and for some great deals too!

In the great state of California, there are many great thrift stores, but this one is a must-visit.

It's called the UCLA Thrift Shop in Los Angeles, CA.

One website says, "The UCLA Thrift Shop supports the UCLA Medical Auxiliary through the sale of everything from designer labels to furniture and everything in between. If you find yourself in LA, it’s definitely worth spending time sorting through the wide selection to find a treasure."

The thrift shop's website says, "Merchandise includes jewelry, cashmere, sterling, antiques, fine china, holiday decorations, books, CDs, DVDs, furniture, and art. New merchandise comes in daily so be sure to check back often!"

This thrift shop is open from 10 am to 5 pm on Tuesdays through Saturdays.

"The UCLA Health Auxiliary Thrift Shop sells high-quality used and new merchandise at bargain prices, with all proceeds supporting UCLA health programs and patients," the website also says.

According to their website, this thrift shop has successfully donated over $10 million to various programs!

The address for this thrift shop is 11271 Massachusetts Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90025.

You can click the following link to go to this thrift store's website: https://www.uclathriftstore.com

