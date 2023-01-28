3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States

Photo by Monica Bourgeau on Unsplash

If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.

One website made a list of the best places to retire in the United States. Here's what the three in Pennsylvania were.

3. York, PA. This town was ranked number 5 on the list.

The website says, "Newcomers to York will find remnants of its rich history and industrial heritage coloring the urban landscape, from restored Colonial-era buildings to unexpected touches of playful public sculpture made from bits of old York machinery."

"York's shops, high-end apartments, and special events – along with a flourishing arts community – have led to downtown living verging on trendy and a growing number of visitors to the WeCo, Market, and Royal Square districts that make up York's major activity centers," the website also says.

2. Harrisburg, PA. This town was ranked number 2 on the list.

The website says, "The great outdoors is easily accessible in Harrisburg – Pennsylvania's capital. Bikers and runners take in the scenery of the Susquehanna River on the trails of Riverfront Park, which also hosts many of the metro area's annual festivals and events. Residents also enjoy hiking the famous Appalachian Trail or camping and mountain biking in the many nearby state parks and forests."

The website goes on to say, "This city is within easy driving distance of Amish country, Gettysburg National Military Park, and Hersheypark – with its amusement park, concert series, and The Spa At The Hotel Hershey, famous for its chocolate treatments. Big-city weekend getaways are also there for the taking; New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C. are a few hours away by car."

Harrisburg was also ranked as the 35th best place to live.

1. Lancaster, PA. This town was ranked number 1 on the list!

"Lancaster, Pennsylvania, offers a balance between natural and commercial spaces that residents appreciate. Expansive farms rub elbows with manicured suburbs, which lead right into the bustling city. A short drive can take one through each of these environments," the website says about Lancaster.

The website goes on to say, "Each area boasts its own unique groups of inhabitants: farmers, families, college students, and young professionals. From close-knit church communities to the indie coffee shop scene, Lancaster holds something for everyone."

Lancaster was also ranked as the 16th safest place to live by the website.

Those are the places in Pennsylvania that have been ranked as some of the best places to retire in the United States.

You can click the following link to go to the website where the ranking was made: https://realestate.usnews.com/places/rankings/best-places-to-retire

