Seattle, WA

This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Joe Mertens

Photo by Svetozar Cenisev on Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes.

Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Washington was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

The well-known pest company Orkin came out with a list of the top 50 most rat-infested cities in the United States. Here's what the one in Washington was.

The city was Seattle, WA. It was ranked number 11 on the list.

The CBS News website says, "In the 1970s, the Seattle Weekly reported, Seattle's most frequently reported pests were carpenter ants; rat sightings were only frequent near the coastline. But as more people moved to the Puget Sound region (and more construction followed), rats became more prevalent throughout the city."

Despite being ranked on the list of the most rat-infested cities in America, Seattle is still considered a great place by many. As long as you can avoid the rats, you should be able to have a good time!

That's the city in Washington that has been ranked as one of the most rat-infested cities in the United States. If there's a rat problem near you, you should try to give Orkin a call!

What do you think about this? Are you surprised this city made the list? Does it deserve to be on the list? What do you think Washington can do to not be on the list next year? Have you ever experienced any rat problems in your home or this city? If so, what did you do to fix it? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the CBS News website: https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/americas-50-most-rat-infested-cities-ranked/41/

