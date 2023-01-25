Ann Arbor, MI

This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-Visit

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02fvOO_0kQqMCrx00
Photo byFlickr

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes.

Shopping at your local thrift store can be a great way to spend a part of your day. There's always something to find for everyone and for some amazing deals too!

In the great state of Michigan, there are a ton of great thrift stores, but this one is a must-visit.

It's called the Ann Arbor PTO Thrift Shops in Ann Arbor, MI.

One website says, "Again, the call of doing good by shopping is hard to resist, and Ann Arbor's PTO Thrift Shop—purchases from which go in part to local schools—offers just such an opportunity. Where to begin in offerings? There's everything from clothes to housewares here, and there was even a piano featured there at one point."

The thrift shop's website says, "The Ann Arbor PTO Thrift Shop is your source for unique, gently-used treasures where all profits benefit the Ann Arbor Public Schools and its students!"

This thrift shop is open from 10 am to 6 pm on Thursdays through Sundays.

"Since its inception, the Ann Arbor PTO Thrift Shop has rented space in several locations in Ann Arbor, and today occupies over 22,000 sq. ft. at 2280 S. Industrial, in an area known as south-east Ann Arbor’s “Re-Sale Row.” In 2016, the Showcase, featuring unique treasures, opened at 2284A S. Industrial, right next to the Donations Door," their website also says.

Their website goes on to say, "In support of the Ann Arbor PTO Thrift Shop mission, profits from sales are distributed to participating AAPS school PTOs, PTSOs, and 501(c)(3) supporting clubs, organizations, and teams, for student enrichment activities in their schools."

The address for this thrift shop is 2280 S. Industrial Hwy. Ann Arbor, MI 48104.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this thrift store? Did you enjoy your shopping experience there? What are your favorite thrift stores in Michigan? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to this thrift store's website: https://www.a2ptothriftshop.org

