3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States

Photo by Monica Bourgeau on Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes.

If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.

One website made a list of the best places to retire in the United States. Here's what the three in South Carolina were.

3. Spartanburg, SC. This place was ranked number 68 on the list.

The website says, "With multiple institutions of higher learning and a burgeoning food scene, Spartanburg always offers things to do on the weekends. Locals can ride their bicycles around town, shop at farmers markets, check out festivals, or enjoy local restaurants and breweries."

The website also says, "Spartanburg is a pet-friendly city, where it’s common to see locals walking their dogs downtown or sharing a meal on a restaurant patio with pets in tow."

2. Greenville, SC. This place was ranked number 67 on the list.

"Greenville has big-city amenities without some of the unpleasantries that come with a more populated metro area. The 10-block stretch of Main Street is lined with a variety of boutiques, restaurants, businesses, and bars," the website says.

The website also says, "A low cost of living and mild temperatures year-round make Greenville desirable to many. Plus, being located steps away from the mountains without giving up any of the offerings of a developed region makes it easy to enjoy what nature has to offer."

1. Myrtle Beach, SC. This place was ranked number 28 on the list.

The website goes on to say, "Although it's better known to outsiders as a vacation hot spot for beachgoers and golfers, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is also an attractive place to live for a number of reasons. Young professionals, growing families, and empty nesters who are drawn to the area's mild weather and beaches set down roots here and enjoy the area's relatively low cost of living."

Myrtle Beach was also ranked as the best place to live in the state of South Carolina.

Those are the places in South Carolina that have been ranked as some of the best places to retire in the United States.

What do you think about this? Do you think these places should have made the list? Have you been to these towns before? Did you enjoy your experience there? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the website where the ranking was made: https://realestate.usnews.com/places/rankings/best-places-to-retire

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!