Chattahoochee Hills, GA

This Huge General Store in Georgia is a Must-Visit

Joe Mertens

Photo byFlickr

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes.

If you live in Georgia and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.

Whenever you visit a general store, there's always a chance you'll find something cool and it can be a better alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.

In the great state of Georgia, there are a ton of great general stores, but this one is a must-visit.

It's called The General Store at Serenbe in Chattahoochee Hills, GA.

The general store's website says, "The General Store at Serenbe prides itself on providing the highest quality products that support an all-natural, sustainable lifestyle."

"The General Store at Serenbe carries a full selection of grocery items from dairy to produce to pantry items that include herbs and spices. We are proud to feature products from some of today’s most popular purveyors: Callie’s biscuits; Cooper’s Gourmet cheese straws and biscuits; Serenbe Foods jams and pickled goods; Doux South pickles, French Broad Chocolate; chocolate confections from Let Them Eat Toffee; and peaches and pecans from Pearson Farm," their website also says.

This general store is open from 8 am to 7 pm on Mondays through Fridays. On Fridays and Saturdays, they close at 8 pm. On Sundays, they are open from 11 am to 6 pm.

Their website goes on to say, "Our meat and seafood selections include specialty cuts of beef, lamb, pork, and poultry – all free of hormones and antibiotics. Our fish and seafood are the freshest and the best quality available with personalized orders available each week."

The address for this general store is 10642 Serenbe Lane, Chattahoochee Hills, GA 30268.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this general store? Did you enjoy shopping there? What are your favorite general stores in Georgia? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to this general store's website: https://www.generalstoreatserenbe.com/our-products

