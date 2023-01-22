Orlando, FL

2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0swT5b_0kNNv2nX00
Photo byMonica BourgeauonUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes.

If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Florida, you should add the following towns to your list.

One website made a list of the top 30 most fun places to live in the United States. Here's what the two in Florida were.

2. Orlando, FL. This city was ranked number 20 on the list.

The website says, "Of course, the home of Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort makes the list of Most Fun Places to Live. Plenty of local parks and ample shopping venues help Orlando earn its spot. Decent scores for categories such as restaurants and concert venues also ensure residents can find viable entertainment options in Orlando."

The city's website says, "Whether you’re a theme park enthusiast, bird watcher, foodie, water sports fanatic, sun worshipper, arts patron, serious shopper, or anything in between, you’re always welcome here. The possibilities are endless. And wonder is always within reach. It’s the getaway you deserve — and you’ll only find it in Orlando."

1. Fort Myers, FL. This place was ranked number 15 on the list.

The website says, "This popular retirement destination is well-known for its warm weather and gorgeous beaches, but Fort Myers also has many amenities to make the free time enjoyable. Scoring sixth for its shopping options, Fort Myers also has plenty of concert venues throughout the area, ranking No. 8 in that category. Restaurants and attractions are also proportional to the metro area's relatively small population."

"For visitors looking for family fun, outdoor adventures, or just a patch of white sand to relax in the Florida sunshine, there's Fort Myers. Start with a boat. There are island destinations such as Sanibel and Captiva, world-renowned for their Gulf of Mexico beaches and brilliant seashells," the city's website says.

Those are the places in Florida that have been ranked as some of the most fun places to live in the United States.

What do you think about this? Do you think this place should have made the list? Have you been to this town before? How was your experience? Do you think it was fun? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the website where the ranking was made: https://realestate.usnews.com/real-estate/slideshows/the-30-most-fun-places-to-live-in-the-us?slide=12

# Florida# small towns# United States# Things To Do# Lifestyle

