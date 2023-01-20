This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State

Photo by Flickr

If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Indiana should be on your list of places to eat.

It's called The Skillet in South Bend, IN.

One website says, "Throughout South Bend, everyone knows The Skillet. This local fixture has been around since 1955 serving up a Polish buffet that has kept families coming back for nearly 70 years. If you have a special occasion on the books, The Skillet also offers outstanding catering services."

The restaurant's bio on Google says, "Hearty, homestyle American cooking & a Polish buffet at this long-running family restaurant."

The buffet is open from 3 pm to 7 pm on Mondays through Fridays. On Saturdays, they are open from 11 am to 8 pm. On Sundays, they are open from 11 am to 7 pm.

The buffet's website says, "A family tradition in South Bend since 1955 and we are still going! New look, original logo, but the same great food and atmosphere!"

The restaurant also offers catering services.

Their website says, "Our food is perfectly paired with any of your events that you may have from birthday parties to anniversaries, to weddings and holiday festivities. Our catering includes all the attention to detail that you need so that you do not have to worry about anything."

Their website goes on to say, "We facilitate all of your needs from silverware, table coverings, three-course meals (including hor d'Oeuvres), and best of all setup and clean-up! We have your back with everything!"

The address for this restaurant is 2212 McKinley Ave, South Bend, IN 46615.

You can click the following link to go to this restaurant's website: https://www.legendaryskillet.com

