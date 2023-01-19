This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit

Photo by Flickr

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes.

Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.

In the state of North Carolina, there are a ton of great Amish Farmers' Markets but there's one that is a must-visit.

It's called the Shiloh General Store in Winston-Salem, NC.

The store's website says, "Shiloh General Store is an Amish country and general store serving Mooresville, NC; Winston-Salem, NC; and Boone, NC. We offer quality, handmade items for the home, and our products make great gifts as well. Customers can trust our Amish-made products and honest offerings."

"Come to us for home-style baked goods, deli meats and cheeses, and fresh sandwiches for lunch. We have an extensive variety of fresh-baked bread, fried pies, whoopie pies, chicken pot pies, and gift boxes filled with your choice of Amish jams, jellies, pickles, relishes, butter, teas, and coffees," their website also says.

This store is open from 9 am to 5 pm on Tuesdays through Fridays. On Saturdays, they are open from 9 am to 4 pm.

The store's website also talks about the owners of the establishment, "Phillip and Mary Graber became the owners and operators of the Shiloh General Store in 2004. In 2016, Phillip and Mary expanded and built a beautiful 3,500-square-foot general store. Our products are all homemade with fresh ingredients."

"We offer friendly and courteous service to all customers young and old. All our products are handmade by Amish people who take great pride in offering the freshest products with ingredients that are nutritious and delicious," their website goes on to say.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this Amish Farmers' Market? What are your farmers' markets in North Carolina? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to this Amish Farmers' Market's website: https://www.shilohgeneralstorenc.com

