This Huge Thrift Shop in Arizona is a Must-Visit

Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find items there for everyone and for some amazing deals too!

In the great state of Arizona, there are a ton of great thrift stores, but this one is a must-visit.

It's called Gracie's Thrift Store in Tempe, AZ.

One website says, "There are many reasons to like Gracie’s Thrift Store. For one, they have a huge selection of traditional consignment items including furniture, books, knick-knacks, and much more. They also have cheap prices and even offer 50 percent off items every other Saturday."

"Gracie’s is located in a four-story building known as “Gracie’s Village.” The first floor is devoted to the thrift store while the top three floors are home to affordable housing for mixed-income families. All of Gracie’s profits go to their global outreach program, which provides affordable houseware, clothing, and books to international students," the website goes on to say.

The thrift shop is open from 9 am to 5 pm on Mondays through Saturdays.

The thrift shop's website says, "Gracie's is currently accepting donations of gently used clothing, furniture, and other household items. Donations can be dropped off at Gracie's during normal business hours."

The address for this thrift shop is 1520 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ 85281.

You can click the following link to go to this thrift store's website: https://www.graceaz.com/gracies-thrift-store/

