Huntsville, AL

This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41fg5Q_0kHmF7n700
Photo byMonica BourgeauonUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes.

If you're planning on moving to the great state of Alabama, you should add the following town to your list.

The Business Insider website made a list of the top 50 places to live in the United States. Here's what the one in Alabama was.

It was Huntsville, AL. It was ranked number 1 on the list!

The website says, "The once-sleepy town of Huntsville, Alabama, gained fame in the 1960s when it became a hub for NASA. Now Huntsville is undergoing another renaissance, with tech companies, craft breweries, and artists all flocking to the town in recent years."

"Huntsville is the fastest-growing city in Alabama, and residents are enjoying an emerging downtown shopping and dining scene even as the city maintains a low cost of living. If you can handle the heat and humidity, you might find yourself at home there," the website also says.

As you can see, a low cost of living and a ton of shopping and dining options contributes to making Huntsville one of the best places to live in the United States!

The town's website says, "Huntsville's tourist attractions reflect the heritage of Alabama's first English-speaking city, the strife of the American Civil War, and the accomplishments of America's rocket scientists. The city is nicknamed "The Rocket City" for its close history with U.S. space missions. Huntsville has been important in developing space technology since the 1950s."

"You’ll find we have a variety of attractions, whether you're interested in education, arts, nature, or just pure entertainment. Relax by taking a hike outdoors or visiting one of our numerous spas. If shopping is more your speed, there just isn’t a better destination in North Alabama. When the sun sets, Huntsville’s nightlife has the charm of a big city without any of the hassles," their website goes on to say.

That's the place in Alabama that has been ranked as one of the best places to live in the United States.

What do you think about this? Do you think this place should have made the list? Have you been to this town before? Did you enjoy your experience there? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the Business Insider website: https://www.businessinsider.com/us-news-best-places-to-live-in-america-2016-3

