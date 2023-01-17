This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit

Photo by Flickr

If you live in Massachusetts and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.

When you visit a general store, there's always something cool to find and it can be a better alternative to the bigger grocery and retail stores.

In the great state of Massachusetts, there are a ton of great general stores, but this one is a must-visit.

It's called the Marshfield Hills General Store in Marshfield, MA.

One website says, "A quintessential South Shore summer spot, friendly service, and delicious treats will have you coming back for repeat visits."

The general store's website says, "Located in the heart of Marshfield Hills, the General Store is a historic gem. From candy and toys to wine and that last-minute housewarming gift, you’ll find something to delight. Or simply come visit for a cup of coffee and a scone and some friendly chit-chat. Who knows? If you stop by in the summertime, you might just run into actor and owner Steve Carell."

This general store is open from 6:30 am to 6 pm on Mondays through Fridays. On Saturdays and Sundays, they open at 7, and on Sundays, they close at 3 pm.

From great service and amazing items, this charming general store is definitely a must-visit.

The address for this general store is 165 Prospect St, Marshfield Hills, MA 02051.

You can click the following link to go to this general store's website: https://marshfieldhillsgeneralstore.com

