2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States

Photo by Flickr

If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Wisconsin, you should add the following towns to your list.

One website made a list of the best places to retire in the United States. Here's what the two in Wisconsin were.

2. Madison, WI. This place was ranked number 54 on the list.

The website says, "Against a backdrop of high-tech businesses and acclaimed academic institutions, Madison, Wisconsin, exudes the casual, down-to-earth feel you'd expect in the capital of America's Dairyland."

"A hotbed of the health care, information technology, and manufacturing industries, Madison has steadily welcomed new residents over the past decade and is growing to accommodate and entertain these transplants," the website also says.

Madison offers plenty of things to see and do and there are still parts of the city that have a charming small-town vibe.

1. Green Bay, WI. It was ranked number 27 on the list.

The website says, "Home to one of the most storied football franchises in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers, Green Bay has the perfect mix of big-city amenities complemented with a Midwestern, small-town feel. This city boasts a thriving entertainment and arts scene, a revitalized downtown, and two college campuses, creating an energy that may appeal to young families as well as retirees."

"While the city continues to be a major shipping center, summertime on the Fox River is alive with waterskiing, riverfront dining, and sunset cruises. The Fox River State Trail, a wooded walking and biking trail that runs parallel with the river, is a prominent section of the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon," the website also says.

From outdoor activities, shopping, great restaurants, and just a small drive away from weekend getaway destination Door County, Green Bay is a great place to settle down!

Those are the places in Wisconsin that have been ranked as some of the best places to retire in the United States.

You can click the following link to go to the website where the ranking was made: https://realestate.usnews.com/places/rankings/best-places-to-retire

