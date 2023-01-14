Los Angeles, CA

4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ztPc5_0kEoNNXt00
Photo bySvetozar CenisevonUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes.

Earlier this year, four cities in the beautiful state of California were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

The well-known pest company Orkin came out with a list of the top 50 most rat-infested cities in the United States. Here's what the four in California were.

4. Sacramento, CA. This city was ranked number 29 on the list.

The CBS News website says, "Sacramento-based pest-control companies received a flood of new calls during the COVID-19 pandemic. But were lockdown measures the cause? As KOVR-TV reported in March 2021, a new California state law that banned super-toxic rodenticides "could be to blame." The measure was designed to protect wildlife from secondhand poisoning. But a pest-control company said it removed a key rat-righting tool from its arsenal."

3. San Diego, CA. This city was ranked number 17 on the list.

The website says, "In San Diego's Ocean Beach neighborhood back in 2019, residents reported rats, mice, possums, and other critters were setting up residence in a single, ivy-covered tree. San Diego ranked 19th in Orkin's 2020-released survey."

2. San Francisco, CA. This city was ranked number 5 on the list.

The website says, "San Francisco retains the No. 5 spot it had in Orkin's 2020-issued rankings. In November 2021, a drug store in San Francisco was temporarily ordered to close due to what a health inspector described as a severe rat infestation."

1. Los Angeles, CA. This city was ranked number 2 on the list.

The website says, "The rat problem in sunny Los Angeles is widespread and rampant, especially in trash-congested areas near the city's downtown. In 2018, Los Angeles County was even the site of a typhus outbreak. Typhus is typically spread by fleas that've been infected by diseased rats and other critters. Los Angeles also ranked No. 2 on Orkin's 2020-released survey."

Despite being some of the most rat-infested cities in America, a lot of people still consider these cities to be great places. As long as you can avoid the rats, you should be able to have a good time!

Those are the cities in California that have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in the United States. If there's a rat problem near you, you should try to give Orkin a call!

What do you think about this? Are you surprised these cities made the list? Do they deserve to be on the list? What do you think California can do to not be on the list next year? Have you ever experienced any rat problems in your home or in these cities? If so, what did you do to fix it? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the CBS News website: https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/americas-50-most-rat-infested-cities-ranked/23/

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, business, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# California# rats# news# local# 2023

Comments / 274

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, food, travel, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
46K followers

More from Joe Mertens

Winston-salem, NC

This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.

Read full story
Tempe, AZ

This Huge Thrift Shop in Arizona is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find items there for everyone and for some amazing deals too!

Read full story
17 comments
Huntsville, AL

This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Alabama, you should add the following town to your list.

Read full story
71 comments
Marshfield, MA

This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Massachusetts and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.

Read full story
4 comments
Blue Ridge, GA

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Georgia

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some scenic views in the state of Georgia, you should consider going on a nice, relaxing train ride.

Read full story
9 comments
Wisconsin State

2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Wisconsin, you should add the following towns to your list.

Read full story
51 comments
El Paso, TX

This Huge Thrift Shop in Texas is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find items there for everyone and for amazing deals too!

Read full story
15 comments
Wichita, KS

This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire State

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of great deals and amazing items you can find when you go.

Read full story
6 comments
Ephrata, PA

This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.

Read full story
51 comments
Fairfield, IA

This Town in Iowa Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Iowa, you should add the following town to your list.

Read full story
3 comments
Memphis, TN

This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!

Read full story
15 comments
Indianapolis, IN

This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.

Read full story
105 comments
Illinois State

2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Illinois were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
104 comments
Glendale, AZ

This Huge Flea Market in Arizona is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.

Read full story
19 comments
Islamorada, FL

This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Florida Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Florida should be put on your list of places to eat.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Texas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.

Read full story
23 comments
Ohio State

2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.

Read full story
112 comments
Avondale Estates, GA

This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Colorado was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
33 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy