4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Photo by Svetozar Cenisev on Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes.

Earlier this year, four cities in the beautiful state of California were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

The well-known pest company Orkin came out with a list of the top 50 most rat-infested cities in the United States. Here's what the four in California were.

4. Sacramento, CA. This city was ranked number 29 on the list.

The CBS News website says, "Sacramento-based pest-control companies received a flood of new calls during the COVID-19 pandemic. But were lockdown measures the cause? As KOVR-TV reported in March 2021, a new California state law that banned super-toxic rodenticides "could be to blame." The measure was designed to protect wildlife from secondhand poisoning. But a pest-control company said it removed a key rat-righting tool from its arsenal."

3. San Diego, CA. This city was ranked number 17 on the list.

The website says, "In San Diego's Ocean Beach neighborhood back in 2019, residents reported rats, mice, possums, and other critters were setting up residence in a single, ivy-covered tree. San Diego ranked 19th in Orkin's 2020-released survey."

2. San Francisco, CA. This city was ranked number 5 on the list.

The website says, "San Francisco retains the No. 5 spot it had in Orkin's 2020-issued rankings. In November 2021, a drug store in San Francisco was temporarily ordered to close due to what a health inspector described as a severe rat infestation."

1. Los Angeles, CA. This city was ranked number 2 on the list.

The website says, "The rat problem in sunny Los Angeles is widespread and rampant, especially in trash-congested areas near the city's downtown. In 2018, Los Angeles County was even the site of a typhus outbreak. Typhus is typically spread by fleas that've been infected by diseased rats and other critters. Los Angeles also ranked No. 2 on Orkin's 2020-released survey."

Despite being some of the most rat-infested cities in America, a lot of people still consider these cities to be great places. As long as you can avoid the rats, you should be able to have a good time!

Those are the cities in California that have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in the United States. If there's a rat problem near you, you should try to give Orkin a call!

What do you think about this? Are you surprised these cities made the list? Do they deserve to be on the list? What do you think California can do to not be on the list next year? Have you ever experienced any rat problems in your home or in these cities? If so, what did you do to fix it? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the CBS News website: https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/americas-50-most-rat-infested-cities-ranked/23/

