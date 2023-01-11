This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit

Photo by Flickr

Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.

In the state of Pennsylvania, there are a ton of great Amish Farmers' Markets but there's one that is a must-visit.

It's called the Green Dragon Farmers Market & Auction in Ephrata, PA.

One website says, "Green Dragon Farmers Market & Auction is one of the absolute best places to visit in Ephrata, Pennsylvania, thanks to the wide variety of produce, handicrafts, quilts, antiques, and other goods available there."

"The prices differ from vendor to vendor, of course, but most folks say that they find great deals on every kind of merchandise the large market has to offer. And since this is where the locals shop, you can actually believe that," the website also says.

This farmers market is open from 8 am to 8 pm every Friday.

The market's website says, "Millions of shoppers have visited this treasured Lancaster County Amish market since 1932! Enjoy a beautiful Friday morning at Lancaster’s favorite local farmer’s market! The Green Dragon Farmers Market & Auction sits humbly on a spacious 60-acre site in the heart of Amish Country. Since its inception in 1932, we’ve grown to become one of the largest flea markets on the East Coast."

This farmers' market offers free parking, an indoor & outdoor shopping experience, and over 100 vendors!

Another website says, "Featuring: Amish-made items, apparel, baked goods, books, candy, collectibles, crafts, fabrics, flowers, food items, Hex signs, Holiday, home furnishings, jewelry, music, quilts, shoes, sporting goods, and toys."

The address for this farmers' market is 955 N State St, Ephrata, PA 17522.

You can click the following link to go to this Amish Farmers' Market's website: https://www.greendragonmarket.com

