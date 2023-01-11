Fairfield, IA

This Town in Iowa Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45pizz_0kB1WtBn00
Photo byFlickr

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Iowa, you should add the following town to your list.

The Matador Network website made a list of the top 25 coolest places in the United States. Here's what the one in Iowa was.

It was Fairfield, IA. It was ranked number 3 on the list. The population of this town sits at around 10,000 people.

The website says, "Half Sedona vibes, half Asheville vibes, Fairfield, Iowa, is a hard-to-describe kind of place. For starters, out of cornfields and swaths of soybeans pops up the world’s largest training center for the Transcendental Meditation technique. Start-ups and small tech companies dot the 10,000-person town."

The town's website says, "Fairfield, Iowa, is a creative, unique, and eclectic town in Eastern Iowa, full of personality and places to go. Spend the weekend in the great outdoors hiking the Fairfield Loop Trail. Explore the independent shops in our historic downtown square."

From outdoor activities to restaurants, museums, farmers' markets, theaters, and more, there are plenty of things to see and do in Fairfield!

Their website goes on to say, "Learn the fascinating tales of our forefathers at the Carnegie Museum. Grab a meal at our internationally-inspired eateries. Or just relax and enjoy our outdoor spaces like Whitham Woods or Lamson Woods State Preserve. It's a big world out there — and we've packed a lot of it into 6.5 square miles!"

That's the place in Iowa that has been ranked as one of the coolest places to live in the United States.

What do you think about this? Do you think this place should have made the list? Have you been to this town before? How was your experience? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the Matador Network website: https://matadornetwork.com/read/coolest-towns-america-visit-2021/

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind.

