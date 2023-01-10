Memphis, TN

This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-Visit

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZIyKh_0k9clEXq00
Photo byFlickr

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!

In the great state of Tennessee, there are a ton of great thrift stores, but this one is a must-visit.

It's called Blues City Thrift in Memphis, TN.

One website says, "This upscale thrift shop will change your perceptions about what a thrift shop should be. Here you’ll find only high-quality items that still have a lot of life left in them, but at prices well below regular retail costs. Shoppers are always delighted by the selection here, and love coming regularly to see what new treasures are waiting to be discovered."

The thrift shop's website says, "Blues City Thrift opened in 2013 with visions of impacting Memphis through its support of local charities and ministries. Since then, we have partnered with several local organizations, big and small, to give back to our community and give Memphis a lil' love."

This thrift shop is open from 12 pm to 6 pm on Mondays through Saturdays. They are closed on Sundays.

"Everything in our store has been donated to us by generous benefactors in our community. When you shop with us, you can be assured that you are helping to support charities and ministries, right here in our city," their website also says.

Their website goes on to say, "Our Donors know that we love our city and that passion fuels our desire to offer quality items at bargain prices - making your dollars stretch farther. Our Shoppers know what treasures await them in our store - everything from designer clothing to antique furniture and cozy home decor."

The address for this thrift shop is 6685 Quince, Suite 110, Memphis, TN 38119, US.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this thrift store? What are your favorite thrift stores in Tennessee? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to this thrift store's website: https://bluescitythrift.org

# Tennessee# Thrift Shop# Shopping# Things To Do# Lifestyle

