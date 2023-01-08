2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Photo by Svetozar Cenisev on Unsplash

Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Illinois were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

The well-known pest company Orkin came out with a list of the top 50 most rat-infested cities in the United States. Here's what the two in Illinois were.

2. Champaign, IL. This city was ranked number 37 on the list.

The CBS News website says, "Not all of the rats in this Illinois city may be unwelcome. In 2013, researchers with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign used older lab rats to show that vocal training could be used to improve the muscles in their larynxes — a finding that could reap benefits for older humans."

1. Chicago, IL. This city was ranked number 1 on the list.

The CBS News website says, "As it did in the 2020-published survey, Chicago takes the top spot in Orkin's latest "Rattiest Cities" list. For about a decade now, a local humane society has attempted to tame Chicago's rat problem by placing 10 to 15 feral cats in neighborhoods every month."

Although they are on the list of the most rat-infested cities in America, these two cities are still considered great places by many. As long as you can avoid the rats, you should have a great time!

Those are the cities in Illinois that have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in the United States. If there's a rat problem near you, you should try to give Orkin a call!

