Glendale, AZ

This Huge Flea Market in Arizona is a Must-Visit

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rlgRD_0k6ynjde00
Photo byFlickr

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.

In Arizona, there are a lot of great flea markets, but this one is a must-visit.

It's called the Glendale Public Market in Glendale, AZ.

One website says, "The Glendale Swap Meet Flea Market, open every Saturday and Sunday year-round is one of Arizona’s most loved, family-friendly fleas. The busy market, which is a short 20-minute drive from Downtown Phoenix, offers bargain hunters a varied mix of fresh local produce, new and second-hand clothing, and low-priced homeware."

"It’s also one of the best markets in the state for foodies, thanks to a wide selection of snack bars, food vendors, and stalls. Choose from Mexican or classic American, ice cream, popcorn, and more. With an admission fee of just $0.75 on Saturdays and $1.25 on Sundays, this is a budget-friendly market for the entire family to enjoy," the website also says.

This flea market is open from 5 am to 3 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

The flea market's website says, "West Wind’s Glendale Swap Meet is a world of family fun. With endless rows of fresh-grown produce, quirky trinkets, stylish clothing, and useful home goods, it’s a one-stop bargain shop for amazing, affordable items."

The website also says, "Munch on a bucket of movie popcorn (with free refills!), a classic Nathan’s hot dog, or an authentic taco or torta while perusing enticing merchant offerings. Cool down from the hot Arizona sun with a hand-scooped cone of Bryer's ice cream, snow cones, and Siberian Chill™ slush drinks. Then shop and explore some more!"

The address for this flea market is 5650 N 55th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301.

With an assortment of items for sale, plus a ton of food available, this flea market is sure to fill your day with a lot of shopping!

"Just 20 minutes from downtown Phoenix, the swap meet is a vibrant community gathering for the whole family to enjoy. Chat with neighbors or sway along to live music and free entertainment. Affordable and fun, the Glendale Swap Meet is the perfect way to spend the day," the website goes on to say.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this flea market? What are your favorite flea markets in the state of Arizona? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the flea market's website: https://www.westwindpm.com/locations/glendale?infoId=shopper

# Arizona# Flea Market# Shopping# Things To Do# Lifestyle

