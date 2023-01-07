Islamorada, FL

This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Florida Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SB00U_0k6pqzGI00
Photo byFlickr

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Florida should be put on your list of places to eat.

It's called the Whale Harbor Seafood Buffet in Islamorada, FL.

One website says, "The seafood buffet is truly a sight to behold. Not only do you get waterfront dining, but you also get just about every type of seafood you could possibly crave, all for a single price. They also have an impressive carved meat station and fall-off-the-bone ribs, so you can get the best of both land and sea and a single sitting."

"Whale Harbor is the home of the world-famous Seafood Feast (Buffet). It was given the honor of being named “One of the best seafood restaurants in the country” by The Food Network," the TripAdvisor website says.

This restaurant is open from 12 pm to 9 pm every day except for Wednesday, which is when they are closed.

The website goes on to say, "The Seafood Feast is recognized for having a diverse spread ranging from an impressive raw bar that offers crab, oysters, mussels, and shrimp, to mouth-watering meat selections like hot, carved beef and fall off the bone ribs. Our extraordinary seafood buffet has been an Islamorada landmark since 1976."

Their bio on Google says, "Huge seafood buffet offering 85 items ranging from raw bar selections to meat & poultry."

The address for this restaurant is 83413 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada, FL 33036.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this restaurant? If so, how was it? Would you recommend it? What are your favorite All-You-Can-Eat buffet restaurants in Florida? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the restaurant's TripAdvisor website: https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g34346-d5084879-Reviews-Whale_Harbor_Seafood_Feast_Buffet-Islamorada_Florida_Keys_Florida.html

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# restaurant# 2022# Things To Do# Buffet

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, food, travel, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
45K followers

More from Joe Mertens

Ephrata, PA

This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.

Read full story
29 comments
Fairfield, IA

This Town in Iowa Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Iowa, you should add the following town to your list.

Read full story
1 comments
Memphis, TN

This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!

Read full story
14 comments
Indianapolis, IN

This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.

Read full story
99 comments
Illinois State

2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Illinois were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
93 comments
Glendale, AZ

This Huge Flea Market in Arizona is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.

Read full story
18 comments
Fort Worth, TX

This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Texas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.

Read full story
23 comments
Ohio State

2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.

Read full story
103 comments
Avondale Estates, GA

This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Colorado was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
32 comments
Thibodaux, LA

This Town in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Louisiana, you should add the following town to your list.

Read full story
44 comments
La Crosse, WI

This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Wisconsin should be put on your list of places to eat.

Read full story
31 comments
Tampa, FL

This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Florida and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.

Read full story
29 comments
Virginia State

This Huge Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.

Read full story
6 comments
Charleston, WV

This City in West Virginia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of West Virginia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
81 comments
Gilbert, AZ

This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Arizona, you should add the following town to your list.

Read full story
65 comments
Bessemer City, NC

This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in North Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in North Carolina should be put on your list of places to eat.

Read full story
34 comments
Pigeon Forge, TN

This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.

Read full story
32 comments
Columbia, SC

This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!

Read full story
14 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy