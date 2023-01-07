This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Florida Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State

Photo by Flickr

If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Florida should be put on your list of places to eat.

It's called the Whale Harbor Seafood Buffet in Islamorada, FL.

One website says, "The seafood buffet is truly a sight to behold. Not only do you get waterfront dining, but you also get just about every type of seafood you could possibly crave, all for a single price. They also have an impressive carved meat station and fall-off-the-bone ribs, so you can get the best of both land and sea and a single sitting."

"Whale Harbor is the home of the world-famous Seafood Feast (Buffet). It was given the honor of being named “One of the best seafood restaurants in the country” by The Food Network," the TripAdvisor website says.

This restaurant is open from 12 pm to 9 pm every day except for Wednesday, which is when they are closed.

The website goes on to say, "The Seafood Feast is recognized for having a diverse spread ranging from an impressive raw bar that offers crab, oysters, mussels, and shrimp, to mouth-watering meat selections like hot, carved beef and fall off the bone ribs. Our extraordinary seafood buffet has been an Islamorada landmark since 1976."

Their bio on Google says, "Huge seafood buffet offering 85 items ranging from raw bar selections to meat & poultry."

The address for this restaurant is 83413 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada, FL 33036.

