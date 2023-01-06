This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-Visit

Photo by Flickr

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you live in Texas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.

Whenever you visit a general store, there's always something cool to find and it can be a better alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.

In the great state of Texas, there are a ton of great general stores, but this one is a must-visit.

It's called The General Store in Fort Worth, TX.

The general store's website says, "Since 1983, The General Store in the Historic Fort Worth Stockyards has become the destination for fine western gifts and Texas souvenirs. Locals and visitors from all over the world come to experience the cowboy way and our famous western hospitality."

"Over the past 32 years, The General Store has become its own destination. We carry all the provisions you'll ever need, from old-fashioned candies and treats to a wide selection of chili mixes and salsas," their website also says.

This general store is open from 10 am to 6 pm on Mondays through Thursdays. On Fridays, they close at 8 pm, and on Saturdays, they close at 9 pm. On Sundays, they are open from 11 am to 6 pm.

Their website goes on to say, "For the cowboys and cowgirls we have a variety of destination fashion tees, fun hats, and jewelry to top it all off. Be our guest, come on in and let us enhance your western experience. We are proud to be locally owned and operated since 1983!"

The address for this general store is 101 West Exchange Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76164.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this general store? Did you enjoy shopping there? What are your favorite general stores in Texas? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to this general store's website: https://www.fortworthstockyards.org/shop/general-store-trading-post

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!