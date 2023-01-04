Avondale Estates, GA

This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-Visit

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZIyKh_0k3G9hcw00
Photo byFlickr

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!

In the great state of Georgia, there are a ton of awesome thrift stores, but this one is a must-visit.

It's called Second Life in Avondale Estates, GA.

One website says, "This Atlanta-metro thrift store sells second-hand goods for a great cause—giving animals a second chance at life. Their two locations are just a stone’s throw from each other, giving you twice the chance of finding hidden gems you just can’t live without. Foster cats are a mainstay in their store, so you’ll always have plenty of company as you browse."

The thrift shop's website says, "While our stores are the most visible part of our organization,  we are more than a store.  Second Life is a charity organization focused on: promoting pet adoption and our love of rescue pets, educating families about being responsible pet parents, and providing resources for other groups to help families keep their pets and to promote their animals up for adoption."

This thrift shop is open from 12 pm to 5 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. On Wednesdays, they are open from 11 am to 6 pm. They are closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Their website also says, "When you shop at our store, you are shopping for a higher purpose. Not only do you find great treasures at bargain prices, but you also give hope to homeless pets. When you clean out your closets to donate, you make a difference.  It’s such an easy way to help!"

Their website goes on to say, "Our 5,000+ square foot Main Store opened in 2011 and sells gently-used clothing, housewares, electronics, décor, books, and more!  The variety is endless!"

The address for this thrift shop is 1 N Clarendon Ave, Avondale Estates, GA 30002.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this thrift store? What are your favorite thrift stores in Georgia? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to this thrift store's website: http://secondlifeatlanta.org/about-us/

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind.

