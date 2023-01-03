Denver, CO

This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15iuXk_0k1xdMt300
Photo by Svetozar Cenisev on Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Colorado was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

The well-known pest company Orkin came out with a list of the top 50 most rat-infested cities in the United States. Here's what the one in Colorado was.

It was Denver, CO. It was ranked number 9 on Orkin's list.

The CBS News website says, "In January 2020, citing health concerns over rat infestations, the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment closed Lincoln Memorial Park, located across from the Colorado State Capitol building. In 2018, the department similarly closed and then cleaned up Civic Center Park, another public space adjacent to the state capitol."

Despite being on the list of the most rat-infested cities in America, the city of Denver is still considered a great place by lots of people. Just be sure to avoid the rats and you should have a good time!

That's the city in Colorado that has been ranked as one of the most rat-infested cities in the United States. If there's a rat problem near you, you should try to give Orkin a call!

What do you think about this? Are you surprised this city made the list? Does it deserve to be on the list? What do you think Colorado can do to not be on the list next year? Have you ever experienced any rat problems in your home or this city? If so, what did you do to fix it? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the CBS News website: https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/americas-50-most-rat-infested-cities-ranked/43/

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, business, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

