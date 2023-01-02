This Town in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States

Photo by Unsplash on Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Louisiana, you should add the following town to your list.

The Matador Network website made a list of the top 25 coolest places in the United States. Here's what the one in Louisiana was.

It's called Thibodaux, LA. It was ranked number 16 on the list.

One website says, "Thibodaux, the gateway to the Bayou, is a place to eat rather than see. The only thing that gets Thibodaux residents more excited than watching a Nicholls State football game is chowing down at the tailgate. There’s no denying the care and preparation that goes into Cajun cooking."

Another website says, "Thibodaux’s backstory is linked to French, Spanish, and African peoples who arrived in the region in the early 18th century, and French-Canadian immigrants — known as Acadians (or Cajuns) — who settled here in the mid-1700s. The city’s history still echoes today through its historic architecture and attractions."

With a population of around 15,000 people, Thibodaux still has that small-town feel and is home to a number of great restaurants, historic sites, and plenty of things to see and do!

"If it’s the right season, don’t miss a Nicholls State University tailgate. Families and local businesses set up tents as far as the eye can see, and most will be more than happy to serve you a hearty helping of homemade jambalaya or shrimp étouffée," the website goes on to say.

That's the place in Louisiana that has been ranked as one of the coolest places to live in the United States.

You can click the following link to go to the Matador Network website: https://matadornetwork.com/read/coolest-towns-america-visit-2021/

