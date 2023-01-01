This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State

Photo by Flickr

If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Wisconsin should be put on your list of places to eat.

It's called the North Country Steak Buffet in La Crosse, WI.

One website says, "The best of the best lies in La Crosse at North Country Steak Buffet. Grilled-to-order steak, chicken, and burgers in a buffet-style restaurant. What’s better than that? Try the salad and dessert bar for even more endless eating in this casual family dining setting."

The restaurant's website says, "Our building was originally built in 1972 as a Ponderosa Steakhouse, but as corporate Ponderosa scaled back their stores in the late 1990s, we became a franchise which led us to become North Country Steak Buffet.

The buffet is open from 11 am to 8 pm on Tuesdays through Saturdays. On Sundays, they are open from 9:30 am to 8 pm and they are closed on Mondays.

"The concept of our restaurant came about in 1999. With a lot of hard work and dedication, we got the concept off the ground. In 2001 we were given the opportunity to purchase the La Crosse store and make it our own," their website also says.

Their menu includes fried chicken, pizza, meatloaf, beer-battered fish, steak, and much more!

The address for this buffet is 2526 Rose St, La Crosse, WI 54603.

You can click the following link to go to this restaurant's website: https://northcountrysteakbuffet.com

