Tampa, FL

This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-Visit

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18vTYB_0jzfX9jT00
Photo byFlickr

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you live in Florida and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.

Whenever you visit a general store, there's always something cool to find and it can be a great alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.

In the great state of Florida, there are a ton of amazing general stores, but this one is a must-visit.

It's called the Seminole Heights General Store in Tampa, FL.

One website says, "Seminole Heights General Store is located in Tampa and serves as a grocery store, bakery, and deli. The place is known for its country-chic atmosphere. There are many delicious bites to order here, including salads, sandwiches, and chili."

"For those with a sweet tooth, cookies, ice cream, and other bakery goods are excellent options. There is a café menu with its own coffee selection. If you want to shop, the store sells a collection of soaps and home goods, as well as sauces, beverages, fresh produce, and more," the website also says.

This general store is open from 7 am to 7 pm all week.

Another website says, "Seminole Heights General Store, Restaurant Deli - sandwiches, salads, soups; live bait & tackle; neighborhood fresh market; local produce & fruit; household items; Beer, wine, sodas, ice Seminole Heights General Store takes you back to a simpler time!"

The website goes on to say, "We have live bait & tackle supplies. Locally grown produce & fruit on our front porch. Our deli only serves homemade items - sandwiches, soups, salads, and cookies. We also have boiled peanuts, locally roasted coffee, beer, wine, sodas, ice, raw milk, local honey, & unique groceries. Goats milk & vegan soap & lotions, and so much more! Pets welcome!"

The address for this general store is 5420 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33604.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this general store? Did you enjoy shopping there? What are your favorite general stores in Florida? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to this general store's website: https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=1094914007220563

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

# Florida# General Store# Shopping# Things To Do# Lifestyle

