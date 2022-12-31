This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-Visit

Photo by Flickr

If you live in Florida and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.

Whenever you visit a general store, there's always something cool to find and it can be a great alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.

In the great state of Florida, there are a ton of amazing general stores, but this one is a must-visit.

It's called the Seminole Heights General Store in Tampa, FL.

One website says, "Seminole Heights General Store is located in Tampa and serves as a grocery store, bakery, and deli. The place is known for its country-chic atmosphere. There are many delicious bites to order here, including salads, sandwiches, and chili."

"For those with a sweet tooth, cookies, ice cream, and other bakery goods are excellent options. There is a café menu with its own coffee selection. If you want to shop, the store sells a collection of soaps and home goods, as well as sauces, beverages, fresh produce, and more," the website also says.

This general store is open from 7 am to 7 pm all week.

Another website says, "Seminole Heights General Store, Restaurant Deli - sandwiches, salads, soups; live bait & tackle; neighborhood fresh market; local produce & fruit; household items; Beer, wine, sodas, ice Seminole Heights General Store takes you back to a simpler time!"

The website goes on to say, "We have live bait & tackle supplies. Locally grown produce & fruit on our front porch. Our deli only serves homemade items - sandwiches, soups, salads, and cookies. We also have boiled peanuts, locally roasted coffee, beer, wine, sodas, ice, raw milk, local honey, & unique groceries. Goats milk & vegan soap & lotions, and so much more! Pets welcome!"

The address for this general store is 5420 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33604.

You can click the following link to go to this general store's website: https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=1094914007220563

