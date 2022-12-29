This City in West Virginia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America

Photo by Unsplash on Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of West Virginia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

The well-known pest company Orkin came out with a list of the top 50 most rat-infested cities in the United States. Here's what the one in West Virginia was.

The CBS News website says, "Charleston jumped up four spots to break into the top 50 in Orkin's latest rankings. Rats aren't even the city's biggest critter problem. According to Orkin, cockroaches are the most prevalent pests in Charleston."

Despite being ranked on the list of the most rat-infested cities in America, this city is still considered a nice place by many. As long as you are able to avoid the rats, you should be able to have a good time!

That's the city in West Virginia that has been ranked as one of the most rat-infested cities in the United States. If there's a rat problem near you, you should try to give Orkin a call!

What do you think about this? Are you surprised this city made the list? Does it deserve to be on the list? What do you think West Virginia can do to not be on the list next year? Have you ever experienced any rat problems in your home or this city? If so, what did you do to fix it? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the CBS News website: https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/americas-50-most-rat-infested-cities-ranked/5/

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, business, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!