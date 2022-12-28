Gilbert, AZ

This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States

Joe Mertens

Photo byUnsplashonUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Arizona, you should add the following town to your list.

The Matador Network website made a list of the top 25 coolest places in the United States. Here's what the one in Arizona was.

It's called Gilbert, AZ. It was ranked number 21 on the list.

The website says, "This Arizona town keeps true to its deeply southwestern roots, evidenced best in the short stretch of the Heritage District downtown. Here, a few blocks of Old West storefronts are bustling with restaurants usually reserved for the city’s glass-and-steel suburbs."

"Gilbert still celebrates its agricultural history even in the midst of suburban sprawl. The Agritopia community intersperses new homes with working farms, with restaurants like Joe's Farm Grill that make the most of their local produce. Explore a giant old hay barn that’s been converted to Barnone, a craftsmen community filled with art and unique goods, along with a brewery, winery, and pizzeria — with more vendors coming soon," the website also says.

Whether you're looking for good restaurants, outdoor activities, entertainment, or shopping, Gilbert has you covered!

The town's website says, "Find your fun among the community venues, parks, and family entertainment centers. Gilbert is packed with action from sports to the theater. Groups, couples, singles, and families, we have you covered for connecting and enjoying your free time."

"Gilbert may be a large town, but its friendly atmosphere and unique amenities are a continual draw for visitors. Situated only 17 miles southeast of Phoenix, Gilbert offers easy access and a quick commute to two airports," their website goes on to say.

That's the place in Arizona that has been ranked as one of the coolest places to live in the United States.

What do you think about this? Do you think this place should have made the list? Have you been to this town before? How was your experience? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the Matador Network website: https://matadornetwork.com/read/coolest-towns-america-visit-2021/

