This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in North Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State

If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in North Carolina should be put on your list of places to eat.

It's called Grandma Hoyt's Country Buffet in Bessemer City, NC.

One website says, "For a delicious buffet of down-home country cooking, visit Grandma Hoyt’s Country Buffet. Closed on Mondays, they serve an abundance of southern favorites for lunch and dinner on Tuesdays through Sundays, with a breakfast buffet on Saturdays, too."

The website also says, "If bacon, eggs, and grits are your kind of breakfast meal, you’ll enjoy an endless array of items on the breakfast buffet. Bring your appetite if you come for lunch or dinner. You definitely won’t leave hungry!"

The store is open from 11 am to 7:30 pm on Tuesdays through Fridays. On Saturdays, they are open from 7:30 am to 12 pm.

The buffet's website says, "Grandma Hoyt's is owned, operated, and loved still today by the Hoyt family. Every customer that comes in also becomes our family. We strive to know each of your names, and care for you just like friends."

"Just like Grandma used to make, we put love and care into each and every one of our specialty dishes. Our recipes started over 100 years ago and are still used today. Here at Grandma Hoyt's, we strive to serve the best we have to offer. Always putting taste, quality, and ingredient quality first," their website also says.

The address for this buffet is 421 E Virginia Ave, Bessemer City, NC 28016.

You can click the following link to go to this restaurant's website: https://www.grandmahoyts.com

